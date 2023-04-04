Dale Wall

HAMPTON — Dale Wall passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.

Dale's Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on June 17 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora with a reception to follow at the Hampton Fire Department, in Hampton. No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Aurora Adopt-A-Pet in honor of Dale's love of cats. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com

Dale Martin Wall was born in Aurora on Sept. 13, 1944, to Martin and Merna (Splittgerber) Wall. Dale attended school at Hampton Lutheran School and graduated from Hampton Public School in 1962. A proud veteran, he served in the United States Air Force from Aug 15, 1962, through Aug. 12, 1966. Dale was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota with the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron as a Jet Mechanic. Dale did not like the winters in North Dakota.

While Dale was in the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Susan. From there they moved to Hastings where he attended Central Nebraska Technical School where he received his electronics degree. They then moved to Denver, Colo. where they lived for 10 years. Their first child, Patrick was born in 1969.

Dale and Susan then moved back to Hampton. Their second child, Kimberly, was born in 1978. Dale worked for Century Manufacturing, ARJO Manufacturing, and Penner Manufacturing until his retirement.

Dale was in music most of his life. He loved the bands he was in and entertained thousands of people over the years with their performances. He was always known to sing a tune or strum on a guitar, sharing his love of music with all he met.

Dale is survived by his wife, Susan of 55 years; his son, Patrick (Jacki) Wall of Hampton; and daughter, Kimberly (Matt) Wall McQuillen of Clive, Iowa. He was a beloved grandfather of four and great-grandfather of four. He was loved as a brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Merna Wall; and his siblings, Don Wall, Roger Wall, and Doris Klute.