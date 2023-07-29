Dallas James Nesiba, 75

ROCKVILLE — Dallas James Nesiba, 75, of Rockville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Dallas was born on September 19, 1947, in Grand Island, the son of William James and Mitelda (Reimers) Nesiba. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1965.

In 1966 Dallas met the love of his life when he was going to school in Sidney Nebraska to study auto body repair and she was studying to be a secretary. Their relationship bloomed fast and the two were attached at the hip until his last breath.

On July 23, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sayre at the Methodist Church in Mitchell, Nebraska.

This union was blessed with two children, Renae and Billy Dean. They lived in Grand Island until making their home on an acreage in Rockville in 1978.

Dallas was employed by Berkley Pump, worked in the auto body profession most of his life, and retired from the Department of Roads in 2005. He served as a volunteer fireman in Rockville for many years, was the village clerk at one time, and was a member of Ducks Unlimited.

Some of his enjoyments included hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles, and classic cars. He was also a loyal Nebraska football fan. Every year he would make his famous chili for the first game of the season.

Dallas was the kind of man who would help anyone if needed. His friends, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren loved hearing his hilarious stories and jokes. He was the life of the party.

In his later years, when he couldn’t make it out to his treasured duck blind, he would let friends use it. He enjoyed taking care of the acreage, mowing, tinkering around his shop, and riding around town on “Bubba” the four-wheeled mule. He would usually find someone to stop and visit with. He and Kathy would ride around town and down by the Loup River. They loved their home in Rockville and the cabin at Sherman Reservoir.

He also loved to grow a big garden every year. He would grow beautiful roses for Kathy and many other flowers. When his first grandchild was born in 1992, he started an orchard planting an apple tree for each one. It came to be filled with many species of apples and pear trees.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Kathy; a daughter, Renae (James) Swanson of Grand Island; a son, Billy Dean Nesiba of Rockville; grandchildren, Jeremiah Dean Shriver, Joshua Daniel Shriver, and Angela Kathleen Nesiba; his siblings, Valeria (Eldon) Gustafson of Phillips, Billy Jr. (Carol) Nesiba of Grand Island and Elaine (Steve) Wilson of Commerce City, Colorado; mother-in-law, Gerry Sayre of Gering, Nebraska, and many beloved nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean (Dena Merithew) Nesiba. and an infant brother, Keith Nesiba; nephews, Troy Gustafson and Stephen Wilson; and his father-in-law, Leo Dale Sayre.