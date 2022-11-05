Dan Beckmann, 86

NORTH PLATTE — Dan J. Beckmann, 86, of North Platte, went to join his Savior with his family surrounding him on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Dan was born on Nov. 3, 1935, in Grand Island, the son of Fredrick and Rose (Ruff) Beckmann. On July 3, 1955 he married Lois Husman and took her on a long honeymoon since he was stationed at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla., where he served in the U.S. Army. He also served in the National Guard. Dan worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years as a switchmanrakeman. Dan was very involved in his church where he served as an Elder, Trustee, and delivered tapes and bulletins while visiting the shut-ins. Dan never knew a stranger, and always had a smile. He believed that everyone was a friend we just haven't met yet. Dan was always willing to help out and lead his family through example, by finding the positive in everything.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose; in-laws, Harry Husman and Ella Clinch; twin brother, Don; and infant brother, LeRoy.

Those left to cherish Dan's memory are his wife of 67 years, Lois; children, Ron and Kathy Beisner, John and Suzi Beckmann, and Karen Cole; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with Pastor Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Veterans Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m on Monday, Nov. 7. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested in his memory to either For the Love of Paws, The Lutheran Hour, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.