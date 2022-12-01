Dana Wert, 71

Dana Wert, 71, of Aurora, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital.

Dana's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3 at the Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora. The family will be there to greet family and friends, a lunch will be served. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Dana Jon Wert, the son of Dwayne ‘Rusty' and Joy (Larsen) Wert, was born at Grand Island on Nov. 26, 1951, and passed away in Aurora on Nov. 28 at the age of 71.

He grew up in North Loup and graduated from North Loupcotia High School in 1970. Dana attended Dana College until he was drafted. He chose the Marines and loved it. Dana served 11 years, serving in Memphis, Tenn. and El Toro, Calif. It was a good match. He was proud to serve.

Dana was united in marriage to Katherine Moody on Dec. 23, 1984, at North Loup. Dana taught electronics and manufacturing technology. He was passionate about it. He was an instructor at Central Community College for almost 34 years. Dana drove from North Loup when he first began teaching and then from Aurora when they moved north of town in 1992. Dana was a consultant for the manufacturing industry throughout the years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Katherine of Aurora; two sons, David (Elizabeth) Wert of Milford, Kan., and Mathew Wert of Aurora; daughter, Christina Wert; seven grandchildren, Erin, Raven and Cameron Lara of Los Cruces, N.M., Cayley Wert of Shelton, Conn., Melanie Wert of Pittsburg, Kan., and Lawrence and Dwayne Wert of Milford, Kan; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden Lara of Los Cruces, N.M. and Joy Herlihy of Shelton, Conn. He is also survived by his brother, Doug (Ruth) Wert of Arizona; sister-in-law, Pam (Ron) Becker of Aurora; brother-in-law, Keith (Judy) Moody of Winter, S.D; several Brothers-in-Arms from the Marines and many Partners in the Manufacturing Industry and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.