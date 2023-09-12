Daniel Allen Gilson, 76

AURORA — Retired teacher and coach, and loving father and husband, Dan Gilson, 76, of Aurora, passed on to a better place the morning of Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 14, at the Presbyterian U.C.C. in Aurora. The Rev. Bruce Bradley will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in Aurora Cemetery Columbarium.

No visitation is planned. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Daniel Allen Gilson, the son of Dale E. Gilson and Lois M. (Davis) Gilson, was born in Fullerton, Nebraska, on July 1, 1947, and passed away on September 9, 2023, at the age of 76.

Dan grew up in Fullerton and would often talk fondly of his childhood, antics with hometown friends, and his proudest moments on the ball fields and courts during those adolescent and teenage years. After he graduated from Fullerton High School in 1965, he attended Wayne State College where he graduated in 1969 with a B.A. in Education with endorsements in industrial arts, physical education, coaching, and driver’s education.

Dan met his wife of 44 years, JoAnn (Petersen) Gilson, in Hastings, Nebraska, while she was attending Hastings College. They married on July 21, 1979, and proceeded to teach together at Giltner for many years after. Together they have two children: Melissa and Justin.

A favorite among his students, Dan was a beloved industrial arts teacher and talented basketball coach. He devoted 45 years to his students and athletes, of which most recently, 28 years were spent at Giltner Public Schools and 12 years were spent at Heartland Community Schools.

Dan loved teaching junior high and high school. He had a knack for engaging with his students and keeping their interest, and a natural ability to connect and communicate with them. A couple notable highlights from his coaching career include 419 career wins on the basketball court and being the recipient of the 2004-2005 Jim Farrand Memorial Award for the Assistant Coach of the year.

1n 1969, Dan began officiating Nebraska high school volleyball with his brother and best friend, Doug Gilson. Due to his expertise and extensive knowledge about the game, Dan was a highly sought-after officiant and was revered by the athletes, coaches, and fans. When he retired at the end of the 2017 season, Dan had refereed with the NSAA for a total of 48 years, officiated 12 Nebraska State High School Volleyball Tournaments, and proudly finished his officiating career with his son, Justin Gilson, as his partner.

Dan had a number of talents, hobbies and interests. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, reading Stephen King novels, and working on his ‘56 Chevy Bel Air. He was gifted at sketching and woodworking. Following retirement, he expanded those creative gifts and began oil painting. He looked forward to spending a month each year on the beaches of South Padre Island, playing pickleball, and meeting with his coffee buddies each morning. But by far his greatest joy and source of pride was being “Papa” to his grandson, Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Doug Gilson; and two sisters-in-law,Thelma and Linda Gilson.

Dan is survived by his wife, JoAnn; a daughter, Melissa; a son, Justin; a daughter-in-law, Katie; a grandson, Lucas; his father-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law; nine nieces and nephews and their spouses; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great number of friends.