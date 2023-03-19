Daniel Mostek, 64

BOELUS — Daniel C. Mostek, 64, of Boelus, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha.

Mr. Mostek's wish was for cremation. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Dan's brother, Bob Mostek officiating.

Daniel Charles Mostek was born Jan. 2, 1959, at Grand Island to Leo J. and Genevieve A. (Thompson) Mostek. He grew up Grand Island and later Dannebrog and graduated from Centura High School.

Dan married Linda Fries on March 17, 2006, at St. Paul. The couple made their home in Boelus.

Dan was a man of many trades. He could fix anything. He owned his own floor covering business (ADS) in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas.

Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, painting and spending time with his family. He loved his family and friends so much and he would've done anything to help anyone out. He was superman to so many people and will truly be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Mostek of Boelus; three daughters, Amanda (Jose) Castillo, Danielle (Levi) Westman, and Shannon (Jake) Bauer; four stepsons, Richard (Tara) Page, Aaron (Lisa) Page, Raymond Page and John (Kristin) Page; and 16 beautiful grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Katie Mostek, Bob and Diane Mostek, Ron Mostek, Jim and Linda Mostek, Herb Mostek; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Ron Gibson, Joan and Frank Gosda, Pat Meyers; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Ophelia) Fries, Bill (Shelly) Fries, Jim (Monica) Fries; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Butch) Hurst and Loretta Fries and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tom and Leo Mostek; and brother-in-law, Dennis Fries.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com