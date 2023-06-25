Danny E. Klein, 75

GENOA — Danny E. Klein, 75, of rural Genoa, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Pastor Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Monroe, Nebraska, with military rites conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard, American Legion Post #162, VFW Post #736, and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Norfolk Veterans Home or to the family.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Danny Edwin Klein, son of Arnold E. and Dorothy (Hinkle) Klein, was born on November 12, 1947, at St. Paul, Nebraska. Danny grew up on a farm near Wolbach. He was the oldest of 10 children. Danny attended country school and later attended Wolbach High School.

On July 7, 1969, he enlisted — along with three of his brothers — in the U.S. Navy where they all served aboard ships in Vietnam. Danny was honorably discharged from active duty service on April 29, 1971.

After coming home from the service, he married Janet Stevenson in January 1973. To this union were born three children: Michele, Steven, and Lee. He farmed in the Wolbach area until he divorced and moved to various jobs in the area.

He met and married Cathy Hill on August 8, 2004. After her retirement, they moved to an acreage in the country near St Edward where Danny continued helping with raising quarter horses and Red Angus cattle.

Danny enjoyed his work with the farm and the grandkids. He was a 4-H leader as his children grew up and continued following the grandkids in 4-H. His hobbies were fishing and hunting.

He was a member of Albion United Methodist Church, the American Legion and the Pawnee Senior Center in Genoa, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Klein of Genoa; his children, Michele (Tim) Arnold of St. Paul, Steven (Jillyn) Klein of Wolbach; Lee (Amy) Klein of Scotia; Ranelle (Bret) Korth of Lincoln; and Byron (Melissa) Hill of Columbus; 15 grandchildren, Brittany (Lucas) Kolterman; Tristan, Tamyrn, Ty, and Trasa Klein; Koryn, Hannah, Levi, and JayLee Klein; Brayden, Braxsten, and Brody Korth: and Lexus, Olivia, and Logan Hill; and his siblings, Roger (Sue) Klein, Terry (Diane) Klein, Pam (Ron) Switzer, and Kevin (Ida) Klein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Marvin Miller; three brothers, Ronnie, Gayland, and Warren Klein; and two sisters, Diann Austin and Darlene Wolinski.