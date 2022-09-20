Darlene Christensen, 95

Darlene E. Christensen, 95, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Church. Father Marty Egging will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with Rosary at 6 p.m. also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Darlene was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Elba to Alfred and Frances (Radke) Wells. She graduated from Elba High School in 1944 and soon married her high school sweetheart, Marshall Christensen. Seven children were blessed into this union. The couple lived in Omaha for three years before moving to Grand Island, making this their permanent home. Darlene loved to assist the elderly and worked as a nurse's aide at Bauman Home and Riverside Lodge nursing homes in Grand Island for many years. Throughout her life, she also served as the primary caregiver for her family members, as well as several other families in the community, and loved to care for her grandchildren.

Darlene was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Blessed Sacrament Altar Society, Catholic Daughters and G.I. Legion ladies' auxiliary. In her spare time, Darlene enjoyed gardening and ironing, volunteering at Blessed Sacrament Church and Thrift Store, planning family gatherings, and watching her beloved Huskers. She loved listening to Elvis and polka music, and watching The Young and The Restless.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra (Robert) Meinecke, Debbie Christensen, Cindy (Allan) Payne, Pam (Donnie) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Louise Christensen; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sisters, Buzz Welch and Tiny Chiodo; and brother-in-law, Bobby Christensen

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; children, Daniel Christensen, Greg Christensen, Pat Perrie; grandson, Wayne Cornell; sister, Alfreda Radke; son-in-law, Ron Perrie; daughter-in-law, Lianne Christensen; and special niece, Carol Chiodo.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com