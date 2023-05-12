Darlene Dainton, 71

BROKEN BOW — Throughout her almost 71 years, Darlene (Beberniss) Dainton was a beacon of care for her family and loved ones. Growing up on a farm as a child, she developed a love for animals and a passion for the outdoors. She was fiercely independent, determined to ensure her family was cared for, and learned the value of hard work.

Darlene was born on May 16, 1952, in Grand Island, the fourth child of Marvin and Margaret (Iseberg) Beberniss. She graduated from Doniphan High School and earned her nursing certificate from St. Francis Nursing Program. In her many years of work, the role of wife, mother and grandmother gave her the greatest joy.

In August 1994, she was united in marriage to her loving and devoted husband, Lanny Dainton, and together they traveled throughout the United States and the world sharing a mutual passion for all of the beauty of God’s earth. Of her many hobbies, it was her animals, camping, and hoping to land that next big fish that brought her pleasure. Her faith that only strengthened with time led her to a lay ministry which included holding Bible study at the York Women’s Correction Center.

On May 9, 2023, with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side, Darlene set foot in the kingdom of heaven on the fast track toward the rank of a guardian angel.

Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are husband of 28 years, Lanny; two daughters Pam Freese (Donovan), and Jeni Crouch; two sons, Doug Kuskie (Tara) and Jonathan Crouch (Tommy); her stepchildren Lisa Babka (Todd) and Jerry Dainton (Shirley); as well as eight grandkids and three great-grandkids; two brothers Russ Beberniss (Kathy) and Roger Beberniss (Brenda; a sister, Sherry Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was welcomed with loving arms into heaven by her parents; a sister, Gloria, and brother, Don; her stepson Gene; and many dogs, horses and other farm animals that she loved so much over the years.

Celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church, 2079 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow, with graveside services at the Broken Bow Cemetery, and lunch to follow.

Memorials can be made to Custer Care Center, 1020 S. Second Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.