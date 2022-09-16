Darlene Fagan, 95

Darlene Frances Fagan, 95, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Father Donald Buhrman is the celebrant. Darlene's ashes will be interred in Westlawn Memorial Park Columbarium following the Mass. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Darlene was born March 30, 1927, in North Loup, the daughter of Jerry and Amelia (Gnaster) Puncochar. She grew up in Ord, graduating from Ord High School in 1945.

Darlene worked in the County Superintendent's office in Ord for two years and then at Equitable Building and Loan Association's office in Grand Island until her marriage.

On Oct. 11, 1949, Darlene was united in marriage to W. Robert Fagan in Ord.

She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Chapter CK P.E.O., and a volunteer at St. Francis hospital and AOK Ladies.

Those who cherish her memory include her children Don (Nancy) Fagan of Omaha, Tim Fagan of Rio Rico, Ariz., and Kathy (Willy) Frank of Helena, Mont.; four grandchildren, Alison (Casey) FitzSimmons, Matt (Mallory) Frank, Daniel Fagan and Billy Fagan; seven great-grandchildren; and niece, Jane (Mark) Gloor of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Robert Fagan in 2009; her parents; a brother, Edward Puncochar; and two sisters, Viola Stanley and Betty O'Hare.

Memorials are suggested to Central Catholic High School or Stuhr Museum.

