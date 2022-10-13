Darlene Layher, 94

Darlene R. Layher, 94, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society at Grand Island, where she had lived for the past three years.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Pastor Luke Biggs will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Arrangements were through the Apfel Funeral Home.

Darlene Ruby Layher was born Feb. 7, 1928, at Wood River to Charles and Nora (Leonard) Rickert. She grew up in Wood River and attended rural Wood River school. Following her education, she was employed by Twin Rivers and Grand Island Poultry Company.

Darlene married Frank W. Layer on Dec. 28, 1945, at Russell, Kansas. The couple farmed near Wood River and later farmed outside of Grand Island.

Aside from being a farm wife and homemaker, Darlene enjoyed various crafts and ceramics with an emphasis on Native American culture. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to collect dolls.

Darlene is survived by several nieces, nephews and her very close friends, Le Roy and Judi Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; two sisters, Viola Moss and Marjorie Bredeson; two brothers, Leo and Joe Rickert; and special friend of 20 years, Walter Johnson.

