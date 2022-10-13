Darlene Niemoth, 79

Darlene Niemoth, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, at Bickford Cottage after a long battle with Parkinson's.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Adam Snoberger to officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 All Faiths Funeral Home.

Darlene was born on March 1, 1943, in Grand Island to Otto and Laura (Peters) Eggers. She was raised on the family farm south of Cairo and graduated from Cairo High School in 1961

On Sept. 2, 1962, Darlene was united in marriage to Lawrence Niemoth. Three children were blessed into this union. Together they worked the family farm and raised their children, north of Grand Island. Darlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Saddle Club, Platt Deutsche, Liederkranz, and the treasurer of German Farmers Insurance for 20 years.

In her spare time, Darlene enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, painting, sewing, refinishing antique furniture, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was fall and Halloween.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Monte (Tami) Niemoth, Tamela (Tom) Nathe, Greg (Jodi) Niemoth; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Delmer Eggers.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Harlan Eggers; sister, Lorraine Simons; and an infant sister, Gladys.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

