Darlene Niemoth, 79

Darlene Niemoth, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Oct. 10, 2022 at Bickford Cottage after a long battle with Parkinson's.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Adam Snoberger to officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at All Faiths Funeral Home. More information to follow.