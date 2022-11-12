Darlene Pfeifer, 93

SPALDING — Darlene M. Pfeifer, 93, of Spalding, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Spalding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara, Deacon Ron Glaser and Deacon Paul Nordhues officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Darlene Marie Pfeifer was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was born to John “Jack” and Gladys (Caudill) Whalen on Aug. 7, 1929, in Greeley County. Darlene attended a country school where she rode her horse every day and graduated in 1946. She became a school teacher for four years.

On June 26, 1950, Darlene was united in marriage to John “Johnnie” Vincent Pfeifer at the Church of Visitation in O'Connor. They made their home in Spalding. Together they had three children, Dan, Ed and Connie. Darlene worked as a secretary for the Spalding Livestock Market and the Co-op Elevator and retired in 2004 at the age of 75.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters. Darlene loved spending time in the kitchen baking bread, pies and cinnamon rolls, where her children and grandchildren would fight over who got the center roll. She loved Husker volleyball and football, bowling and gambling with her very close friends, Father Murphy and Jim O'Brien.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan Pfeifer of Gretna and Ed Pfeifer of Spalding; one daughter, Connie Elsenpeter of Dickinson, N.D.; four grandchildren, Justin (Wendy) Pfeifer and Heather (Matt) Sedlacek, all of Gretna, Johnnie (Stephanie) Elsenpeter of Windsor, Colo., Alicia Elsenpeter of Mandan, N.D.; seven great-grandchildren, Trinity, Aidric, Keely, Kiera, Bridgett, Tatum and Aidan; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lloyd; and great-granddaughters, Addisyn and Layken.