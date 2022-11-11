 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Pfeifer

Darlene Pfeifer, 93

SPALDING — Darlene M. Pfeifer, 93, of Spalding, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Spalding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara, Deacon Ron Glaser, and Deacon Paul Nordhues officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

