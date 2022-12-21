Darletta Wood, 91

Darletta F. Wood, 91, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bickford Senior Living in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in the Gallaher Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial of ashes will follow in the Chapman Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the services. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dot was born on Sept. 5, 1931, in Grand Island to Iona and Eugene Revis. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Garland High School.

She was united in marriage to Richard Wood on Sept. 16, 1951, in Grand Island. After which the couple lived in Grand Island where she worked for Overhead Door.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, quilting, gardening, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Sharon) Wood, Randy (Lorri) Wood both of Grand Island; grandchildren, Chelsey (Patrick) Coghlan, Jerrod (Valerie) Wood, Landon (Nicole) Wood, Whitney (Hunter) Prince; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gary (Julie) Wood of Polk; sisters-in-law, Carol Bushhousen of St. Paul, Janet (Rick) Schneider of Tampa, Fla; sisters-in-law, Elenor Wood of Grand Island, Gert Wood of Central City, Rena Wood of Whittier, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Faith Svitak and Bev (Dale) Wood; brothers-in-law, Terry Bushhousen, Eddy Gardner, Jim Wood, Dean Wood, Tom Wood and sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Allard) Bushhousen.

