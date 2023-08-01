Darrel Blunck, 67

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Darrel Blunck, age 67, of Creighton, Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at The Bud Barn, 86675 539 Ave., in Plainview, Nebraska. The memorial service will be followed by a light lunch; B.Y.O.B. and casual attire.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Darrel passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his farm outside of Creighton on July 24, 2023.

Darrel is survived by his children, Andrew Blunck and Amanda Young of Denver, Colorado; and his siblings, Neta Burhoop of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Larry Blunck of Wisconsin.

Darrel was born on July 11, 1956, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Harold and Zelma “Babe” Blunck. He graduated from Doniphan High School in 1974. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, where he received an associate degree in graphic design.

He continued his education at Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney). Darrel moved to Santa Monica in 1979 and attended Pasadena Art Institute and worked as a graphic designer. He married Mary Goff in August 1981 and moved to Denver. They had two children they raised in Keenesburg, Colorado. During this time, Darrel worked as a graphic designer for RTD in Denver. He returned to northeast Nebraska in 2010.

Darrel was an avid International Scout enthusiast and had just recently finished a full rebuild of a Scout 800. Darrel was a talented artist and was particularly skilled with pen, ink, and watercolors; he loved sketching and drawing old farm equipment and other scenes of the American West.

He was a devoted conservationist and converted his farm to wildlife habitat to support the native birds and animals of the area. Darrel loved cruising country backroads in his Scout with his miniature dachshund as his co-pilot. Darrel was a loving father to his children and was incredibly proud of their accomplishments.

Darrel’s grandchildren, Quinn Young, 8, Fisher Young, 6, and Miles Blunck, 4, also brought him immense joy.