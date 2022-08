Darrell F. Brown, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, NE. Memorial service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7pm at Apfel Funeral Home. A private burial will be at Rosedale Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.