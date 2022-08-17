Darrell Brown, 89

Darrell F. Brown, 89, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. A private burial will be at Rosedale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the local food bank, in honor of his years of volunteer service with Food Bank of Lincoln Inc. Online condolences may be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Darrell was born July 16, 1933, in Doniphan, the son of Lloyd and Marguerite Brown. He attended Hastings High School, then Hastings College. He worked as a store clerk at Bert's Pharmacy in Hastings until he entered the US Army June 2, 1953. He was proud to serve his country in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on May 14, 1955, with a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Upon his return from service in 1955, Darrell was united in marriage to Bette (Robbins) Brown that July. To this union were born five children: Lizabeth, Laurie, Randy, Lynne, Leigh.

Darrell was well known for his years of work in the grocery business starting at Safeway in Lincoln, and Des Moines, Iowa, then Skagway in Grand Island. He then took his sales experience to Huntington Beach, Calif. Later moving back to Lincoln where he worked for a lengthy time at Meadow Gold Dairies. In retirement, he spent some time marketing with B & R Stores, creating the first loyaltyewards card in the nation.

While working in Huntington Beach, Darrell met and married Woodie (Jeffries) Brown and welcomed her two children, Pamela and John. Woodie later passed away on June 13, 2002.

Darrell was married to Nancy Benton for 15 years. Darrell was a celebrated storyteller. He loved telling jokes and stories to make sure everyone was laughing. He loved golfing, traveling, gardening and most of all, being with his family. Darrell was an avid volunteer in various church congregations and food banks in the communities where he lived.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Lynne (Joel) Smith, Beth (Mark) Stecker, Laurie Janovec, Randy (Dinah) Brown, Leigh Valencia; stepchildren, Bill (Shelly) Witt, Pamela Larson, John Jeffries; grandchildren, Bill Meier, Eric Blessing, Kim Hawke, Stephanie Arnold, Tyler (Amber) Stecker, Roni (Lt. Ryan) Opeka, Randi (Sgt. Addison) Evans, Missy (Brandon) Magnuson, Mollie (Shane) Leisinger, Stephen (Julia) Magnuson, Lindsay Arent, Erika Witt, Sean Witt, Dylan Witt, Jessica Larson; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Imogene Brown; his stepbrothers and sisters, DeEtte Brasfield, Denny Silk, Betty (CJ) Marr and Monte (Nancy) Silk; and numerous other relatives.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Marguerite Brown; stepmother, Dorothy (Silk) Brown; brothers, Ronnie and Wendall Brown; stepbrother, Mike Brasfield; sister, Barbara Erickson; grandchildren, Angela Valencia, Jeremy Larson, and John Witt. He was also preceded in death by Bette A. (Robbins) Brown, Woodie W (Jeffries) Brown and Nancy Benton.