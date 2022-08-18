Darrell Hiltzman, 74

Darrell Stuart Hiltzman, 74, of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at his home of bone cancer.

Per his wishes, cremation was chosen and a burial will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Darrell was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Salem, Ill. to Willis and Velma (Roth) Hiltzman. He was raised and received his education in Salem. After high school, Darrell entered the United States Air Force in May of 1967, where he proudly served his country until May of 1971.

He met Nancy Aasand and married her in 1981. First on a cruise ship and then in the church. She passed in 1987. In 1989 he married Brenda in Las Vegas.

After leaving the military, Darrell owned extremely successful Mobil Home and Car businesses in California which he and Nancy ran together. He owned the Inn Zone casino in Las Vegas and also The Las Vegas Leather Boutique, and Sea Grape Motel in South Padre Island. Darrell was a magician member of Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif., and also an auctioneer. He was the proud owner of two Deloreans which were later used in the Back to the Future movies; garbage trucks that were used in the Harry and the Henderson's movie; and Jeeps that were used in the tv series MASH.

He moved to Grand Island in 1999 and decided to stay.

Darrell is survived by two children, Shane and Stephanie, both of California; His adopted family in Grand Island, Emelia Stull, Olive, Alaina, and Vicki Hellbusch who took care of him until his passing. Long-time friends, Kevin, Amanda, Heather and Luke Lockhart; and ex-wife, Brenda Davis of Illinois, who remained friends until the end. And lots of friends and card playing buddies.

