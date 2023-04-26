Darren Findley, 59

ST. LIBORY — Darren Lee Findley, 59, of St. Libory, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, as the result of a vehicle accident.

Service and celebration of Darren’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Darren was born December 16, 1963, in Grand Island, the son of Don and Ahlene (Wiese) Findley. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High. For over 20 years, Darren was employed by Mid-Nebraska Disposal. He had a small cow-calf operation that he was very proud of, and had just started the calving season. He also enjoyed professional wrestling, but especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Those who cherish his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Serena Findley of North Platte and their three children, Maddisyn, Noah and Lucas; Jason’s mother, Sue Findley of Aurora; daughters, Maeda, Michelle (and her daughter, Hadleigh), and Jazmyn; sisters, Janna (Kasey) Wessels of Aurora and Nancy Cadwalader of Grand Island; and brothers, Randy (Wendy) Findley of Giltner, Ron Findley of St. Libory and Doug Findley of Grand Island. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews, Ryan (Carrie) Findley, Nathan Findley (Brittany Trobough), Brandon (Caroline) Perry, Chase (Michaela) Perry, Kinzie (Adam) Zlomke, Kolby Wessels, Sean (Katie) Findley, Jake (Jordan) Findley, Tom (Julie) Cadwalader, Mark (Jaime) Cadwalader, Eddy (Sheena) Cadwalader and Donnie (Holly) Cadwalader; and several great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ahlene Findley; son, Kevin Findley; infant daughter, Keri Findley; and brother, David Findley.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.