Daryl W. Holt, 93

SCOTIA — Daryl W. Holt, 93, of rural Scotia passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home near Scotia, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Interment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Military honors will be presented by Reuben R. Beck American Legion Post #150 and the Nebraska Military Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Donor’s Choice.

Daryl William was born September 11, 1929, at his grandfather’s house on a farm south of Scotia, Nebraska. The family moved one mile north of Scotia, then to the Fish Creek area and later moved south of Scotia. Daryl received his education at Fish Creek and Davis Creek schools and graduated from Scotia High School in 1947.

Following high school, Daryl began farming and working for a local carpenter. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army. After basic training in Hawaii, he attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was Commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in Artillery and was assigned to the 1st guided missile brigade at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas. His duties there included working as a range officer at White Sands paving grounds in New Mexico. In early 1953 he was sent to Las Vegas, Nevada, to participate in Operation Upshot-Knothole, an atomic bomb test.

In 1953, Daryl was honorably discharged and returned to the farm near Scotia. On November 27, 1955, Daryl was united in marriage to Betty Joyce Maddox at Palmer, Nebraska. The couple made their home on the farm where he was born and they raised their family of three. They were honored as the Farm Family of the Year in 1975. This year, 2023, marks 120 years of ownership of the family farm, originally purchased by Daryl’s Great-Grandfather William Bredthauer.

Daryl was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving as an Elder for 55 years and president for 16 years. He was a member of the American Legion since 1953; and served as the Commander of the firing squad for 66 years. Daryl was honored with 70 years service with the American Legion on Memorial Day 2023. Daryl was a member of the North Loup Elevator Board and director on the Howard Greeley Rural Public Power Board.

Daryl was gifted at welding and woodworking. Notable projects include flag poles for Mount Hope Cemetery and crosses for the veterans’ graves. Daryl was the driving force behind the construction and installation of the Scotia Lutheran Church bell tower and bell.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty of Scotia; a son, Thomas, his wife, Carol, their daughter, Mandi Sonnenfeld, her husband, Jereme, and their daughters, Samatha, Shelby and Sophia, son, Mitch wife, Jodi, sons, Eaden, Eli, Austen, and Asher; son, Gerald; daughter, Debra and husband, Joe Dworak, their son, Jake his wife, Ashley, daughter, Natalie and sons, Hunter and Wade, son, Jordan, daughter, Brooklyn her fiancé, Jordan Perez, and his son, Burke; sister-in-law, Marlene Holt of St. Paul and her son, Bill; and a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Darrel Cox of North Loup.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Holt; Bob’s daughter, Barbara Dvorak; a grandson, Dereck Holt; and a sister and brother-in-law, Loradel and Bob Preston.