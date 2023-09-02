Daryle Lee Neighbors, 66

GRAND ISLAND — Daryle Lee Neighbors, 66, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Home.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements; memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Daryle was born on April 29, 1957, in Grand Island, the son of Dennis and Darlene (Otto) Neighbors. He graduated from Grand Island High School.

Daryle was employed as a welder for many years. He had a restless, independent spirit and lived all over. He recently returned to Grand Island and reconnected with family. He enjoyed walking in the outdoors and fishing. Daryle was the life of the party and loved to laugh.

He is survived by his children, Angie (Robert) Rose and Kimberly Lopez, both of Grand Island, and Dustin Workman; a brother, Dean (Lori) Neighbors of Cairo; a sister, Debbie Thompson of Grand Island; along with extended family and fishing buddies.

Daryle was preceded in death by his parents.