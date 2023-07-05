David Alan McGrath, 82

ALTOONA, Fla. — David Alan McGrath, born April 12, 1941, in Grand Island, Nebraska, died June 2, 2023, in Altoona, Florida, following a long illness

Dave will be remembered for his warm, positive and gregarious personality and for his devotion to family. After graduating from Grand Island High School, Dave entered the U.S. Navy and was selected for enrollment in Admiral Hyman Rickover’s nuclear submarine propulsion school. He then served for seven years on nuclear subs.

His post-military career was with Bechtel working as a nuclear power plant start-up engineer. This work led him to posts in Spain, Taiwan and several U.S. locations.

Following the death of his father, Dave moved back to Grand Island to care for his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. During those years, Dave indulged in his passion for cars and developed an impressive collection of classic cars. He loved going to auto auctions and trading cars and parts.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. William McGrath; his mother Mildred Edith McGrath, his previous wife, Thelma McGrath; and a son, Jonathan McGrath.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda McGrath of Altoona Florida; sister, Susan Briggs of Seward, Nebraska; brother, William McGrath Jr. of Evanston, Illinois; son, James McGrath of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Jennifer McGrath of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday July 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Kevin Geurink officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.