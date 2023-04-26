David Meyer, 71

David Allen Meyer, 71, of Grand Island, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Grand Island. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church.

