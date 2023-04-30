David Allen Meyer, 71

David Allen Meyer, 71, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church.

Dave was born on July 14, 1951, in Fullerton, to William and Jessie (Sinsel) Meyer. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969 and attended Kearney State College. He was united in marriage with Barbara (Judge) Meyer on June 22, 1974, and the couple had four children during their 48 years of marriage.

Dave worked for Chief Industries for 40-plus years in many capacities, most notably as a Project Manager. Upon retirement, Dave found his true calling in caring for his seven grandchildren, serving as Transportation Specialist in picking the grandkids up after school. He also enjoyed days on the farm working with his son-in-law.

His love of community was best seen on the baseball diamond, where he coached Little League for 28 years, and at Calvary Lutheran Church, where he worshiped and served as the church’s treasurer for many years.

He was an avid sports fan and spent many years loyal to the New York Yankees, his favorite team. Dave also enjoyed bowling in leagues at both Super Bowl and Westside Lanes. He loved weekends at Fonner Park watching horse races. His greatest joy was visiting and playing card games with both family and friends.

Dave is survived by his mother Jessie, his wife Barbara; his children and their spouses, Tony and Bridgette (Helmer) Meyer, Craig Meyer, Stacy and Brian Kaslon, and Tim and Diane (Socha) Meyer; his grandchildren Madison, Adriane, Jaxon, Penelope, McKenna, Nora, and Olivi; a brother William Meyer of Peyton, Colorado; three sisters, Diane (Tony) Rotunno of Raleigh, North Carolina, Cathy (Mike) McConkey of Fullerton, and Sandy (Jerry) Christensen of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William; his brother Donald; his father-in-law, Barney Judge; and mother-in-law, Mary (Croisant) Judge.