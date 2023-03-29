David ‘Wayne'Ayres, 70

AURORA — David “Wayne” Ayres, 70, of Aurora, died March 22, 2023, at Bryan Health East Medical Center in Lincoln.

A Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on March 31 at the Kearney City Cemetery.

Wayne was born on May 7, 1952, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard P. Ayres and Lillian A. Parks. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and graduated from Filmore High School. He spent his career working in the movie and restaurant industry.

Wayne is survived by his nephew, Richard Ayres and his wife of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Gail Ayres of South Carolina; and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard E. Ayres and Gerald P. Ayres; and nephew, Sean Ayres.