David ‘Dave' Hoerle, 83

BARTLETT - David Lee “Dave” Hoerle, 83, of Barlett, died Feb. 18, 2023, at his residence doing what he loved, feeding cattle.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chambers. Pastor Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bartlett.. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.

Dave was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Burwell to Leo and Lola (Chipps) Hoerle. He graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1957. He then went to Kearney State College and earned his teaching certificate. He taught for a year at a rural Wheeler County Grade School. On Dec. 6, 1961, he entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged on Dec. 5, 1963. While in the Army he rode bulls. After being discharged from the Army he worked at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus. In August 1964, he returned to farm after his dad died in a farming accident.

He married Martha Plugge on Nov. 28, 1964, in Chambers. They have always lived south of Bartlett. He enjoyed trucking and hauling cattle, going to sale barns and farm auctions and riding bulls. Martha died March 2, 2012.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Tricia (Bryan) Rump of Bennington, and Tamara Roth of Wolbach; four grandchildren, Nathan Rump (Ashley Benson), Jordan (Brett) DeJong, Madeline (Dawson Trampe) Roth and Cj Roth; great-granddaughters, Leighton and Zoey; and special friend, Lois Swanson of Ericson.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; son-in-law, Reg Roth; and a brother, Arnold Hoerle and his wife, Irene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bartlett or Ericson Fire Department.