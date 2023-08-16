David E. Boll, 74

ST. PAUL — David E. "Dave” Boll, 74, formerly of St. Paul, passed away on August 10, 2023, with his loving family by his side in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

David Edward Boll was born on August 29, 1948, to Edward and Lucille (Jares) Boll at the “old” hospital in St. Paul. He grew up in the farming community south of St. Paul, attended grade school at District 15 (Bunker Hill), and graduated from St. Paul High School. Dave served our county in the U.S. Navy, entering July 1966 and was honorably discharged in August 1969.

Dave enjoyed remodeling houses, working on anything mechanical, and traveling (especially to the West Coast). Dave could fix anything with his hands.

He was united in marriage to his long-time companion of over 17 years, Shirley Fredrickson, on May 4, 2023, in St. Paul. They lived in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming all at the same time.

Dave will be missed by his wife Shirley; his children and stepchildren, Andrea and Justin Davis, of Cheyenne, Brad and Amanda Bunk of Norfolk Virginia, Justin Friedricksen of Grover, Colorado, Amanda Rowbal of Torrington Wyoming, Heath and Lesley Rowbal of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and Hank and Angie Rowbal of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jaycee Davis, Joci Davis, JD Davis, Deacon Rowbal, Kennedy Rowbal, Hendrix Rowbal, Khloe Menaugh, Sara Menaugh, Katie Menaugh, Lela Straw, Hank Rowbal Jr., Camden Rowbal, Elishia Rowbal and Lexi McCoubroy; a great-grandson, Jasper McCoubroy; two nephews, Kerry Hunt, John Hunt; and a niece, Cindy Hunt. He also leaves behind many good friends, too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lucille Boll; a sister and brother-in-law, Myra and Harry Hunt; and good friends, Denny Lukasiewicz and Denny Helzer.

