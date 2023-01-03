 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Fairchild

David Fairchild

David C. Fairchild, 85

David C. Fairchild, 85, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

David was born on July 27, 1937, in Erie, Pennsylvania. As a young child he was adopted by Harry and Eva Fairchild. David entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 26, 1960, and honorably discharged on Sept. 11, 1964. He was united in marriage to Gerri Tucker on Feb. 23, 1980.

Survivors are his friend, Gerri Fairchild, and her son, David Salmon, and David Fairchild's daughter, Shelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Richard.

