David G. Scharton, 70

ST. PAUL — David G. Scharton, 70, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. John Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will begin one hour before the service.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul EMT’s.

Dave was born on Nov. 27, 1952, at Lincoln, the son of Gene J. and Annett C. (Eliker) Scharton. He lived with his family in Norfolk and Hartington. As a young boy he moved with his family to Lincoln where he received his education.

Dave had an interesting pathway during his time on this earth following a number of career paths and life experiences. Dave always confronted the challenges in his life with a positive spirit and enthusiastic motivation and was rarely negative or depressed. He always endeavored to make whoever he was with laugh, or at least crack a smile.

He experienced life in such diverse occupations as working with a seismic crew in Idaho, a fruit picker in Florida, a welder at Cushman, a record setting insurance salesman, a siding applicator, an over the road truck driver and before retiring a welder at Case/IH in Grand Island.

During all of this he bought and restored many properties in small towns in central Nebraska to rent and sell providing a service to humanity as well as providing income and security to his family.

Dave greatly enjoyed traveling in a car but especially by motorcycle, taking many trips to Colorado, South Dakota, and many surrounding states, as well as a trip to Florida to visit his parents in addition to a 15-day motorcycle tour of Europe in 2004 where he was able to visit England, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast making the trek to Sturgis multiple times. He also enjoyed camping, especially in the Rocky Mountains where he swore that he could breathe better than he could in Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Marylyn Scharton of St. Paul; children, Alethea Minks of Olathe, Kansas, David Jr. and Dani Scharton of Vancouver, Washington, and Ann Wallace and Chris Young of Leander, Texas; three grandchildren, Jacob Tubbs, Ethan Wallace and Loni Wallace; one great-granddaughter, Josette Tubbs; siblings, Terri and Greg Snyder of Loveland, Colorado, Steve Scharton of Lincoln, and Denise Scharton of Lincoln; a nephew, Chad Snyder of Loveland, Colorado; and many cousins in the Lincoln area.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Mike Snyder.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Dave’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.