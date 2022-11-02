David ‘Huey' Jakob, 70

David A. “Huey” Jakob, 70, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Grand Island.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph G. Broudou will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

David was born Dec. 10, 1951, in Grand Island. He was the son of Henry and Norma (Ewoldt) Jakob. He grew up in Grand Island graduating from GISH School in 1970. David married Jean A. Frahm in 1980, and made Grand Island their home. He enjoyed family and friends, his evening drives around town, putting puzzles together, and cards with his Platt-Duetsche friends. Huey was a gracious person, constantly doing anonymous random “Acts of Kindness” and enjoyed his grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a thoroughbred horse racing fan since his high school days. Jean died in 2011. Huey later met Dee Garcia and they were married on July 14, 2018. They cherished their time together and loved the company of their dog, Max.

Huey is survived by his wife, Dee Jakob of Grand Island; stepchildren, Terri (Mike) Kopy of Lawrence, Kan., Jodi (Mark) Hayward of Parkville, Mo., Emily (Leo) Martinez of Grand Island, Josie (Tyler) Young of Grand Island, Sonny (Karla) Hinojos of Yuma, Ariz., Kathy (Marty) Servin of Round Rock Austin, Texas; brother, Dennis (Jan) Jakob of Grand Island. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, Brian (Angela) Kopy, Katie (Willie) O'Quinn, Nathan (Kendall) Hayward, Mallory (Jeremy) Melcher-Post, and Ariana Hayward, Luis, Liliana, Leo Jr., Julian, Matthew, Scarlett, Samantha, Zoey; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Mason, Kaylie, Kylie, Kynlie, Keelie, and Ellie Jo; nephews, Jay and Jon; and niece, Jill.

Huey is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jean.