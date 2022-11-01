David Jakob

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph G. Broudou will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are welcome to give your condolences at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Huey's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.