David Jakob

David ‘Huey' Jakob, 70

David A. “Huey” Jakob, 70, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Grand Island.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph G. Broudou will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are welcome to give your condolences at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Huey's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

