David John Jelinek left this earthly existence on April 7, 2023 to sail off to a new adventure.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 2-6pm at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with military honors being performed at 3:30pm. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

He was born February 23, 1940, the youngest of four sons born to George and Mildred Jelinek. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Island and graduated from GI Senior High.

He served four years in the Navy being discharged in 1963. He then graduated from Doane College.

David was united in marriage to Cheryl Dahlin and to this union four children were born, Jeff, Jill, JayDee and Jasi.

He was co-owner of Ace Hardware until 1983 when he left to pursue other opportunities. He received an MS in Agency Counseling and was a Vocational Rehab Counselor until his retirement in 2006.

David married Sheri Fitzgerald on August 25, 1984 and enlarged his family with her children, Jodi, Patrick and Brian.

Aside from family, friends and other interests, David's passion was sailing. He docked “Summer Wind” at Sherman Reservoir. There were also bareboat sailing adventures in the Caribbean, Tonga and Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy and spouse; brother, Howard and spouse; son, JayDee and stepson, Patrick.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Sheri; children, Jeff, Jill, Jasi and their families; Brian and Jodi and their families; brother, Don (Sharon) Jelinek; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and special friends.

The measure of man is how he responds to life's challenges and David reached great heights in overcoming difficulties. He is an organ donor so continues on in greatness.