David Jensen, Sr., 67

ELBA – David Ray Jensen, Sr., 67, of Elba, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate. Burial will be in the Elba Cemetery in Elba.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

David was born on Jan. 9, 1955, in Grand Island, the son of Richard Ray and Lauriene Lois (Brown) Jensen. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1973. While in high school he worked at various manufacturing and construction jobs. He then moved to Elba where he worked for Lester Wells and later to Merna where he worked for Carl Safranek, both as a farmhand. He returned to Elba and worked at Tri-County Sand and Gravel and later became a crop adjuster and sold insurance and was a financial planner for Primerica Financial Services until the time of his death.

He was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Adams on May 15, 1993, at Merna. The couple lived on a farm northeast of Elba.

Dave was a member of the Methodist faith and the Descendants of Dannevirke.

Dave enjoyed woodworking, chainsaw carving, horseback riding, cooking and smoking meats for family get togethers, riding motorcycles and he loved children and if anyone ever needed help, he would be right there.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy of Elba; mother and step-father, Lauriene and Floyd Dickerson of Grand Island; children, David Ray Jensen, Jr. of Lincoln, Amber Rene Carlson of Bon Aqua, TN, Timi Ann Hess of Ord and Joshua Richard Jensen of Elba; three grandchildren, Caleb Carlson, Sadie Carlson and Karlie Hess; and three great-great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Michael Jensen and Anna Goodwin of Grand Island, Vicky and Ed Smith of Broken Bow, Cheryl and Bob Gregoski of Elba, Kevin and Tammy Jensen of Grand Island and Doris and Mike Jensen of Scotia; brother-in-law and spouse, Steve and Barbara Adams of Broken Bow; sister-in-law and spouse, Sandra and Vic McCarty of Lincoln; step-mother and step-sisters; two beloved aunts, Anna Mae and Oline; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Jensen; mother-in-law, Katie Safranek; and nephew, Glenn Jensen.

Condolences and memories may be shared with David's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.