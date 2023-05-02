David Leroy Dowty, 73

YORK — David Leroy Dowty, 73 of York, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lincoln.

He was born on November 6, 1949, to Clarence and Alberta (Strickland) Dowty in North Platte. On March 2, 1974 he was united in marriage to Kathy Dimmitt in Grand Island.

David was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Eagles Club, VFW, Elks Club, and was a former member of a Corvette Club. He owned Rays Old Car Company, and worked in car sales in York with other companies. He worked at TriAd in Alda until his retirement. David loved spending time with his family, camping, watching Perry Mason shows on TV, going to car races and taking his 1955 Chevy to car shows. He was a huge Kansas City Chiefs and Husker football fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Trevis) Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa; a son Bill (Gina) Dowty of York; his frandchildren Tucker Zimmerman and Rylee Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa, and Darian Czarnick, Cole (Destiny) Dowty, Tyson Nitzel, and MaKenna Dowty, all of York; and his great-grandson, Ezra Dowty. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Roger (Mona) Dimmitt of Grand Island; his granddogs, Cooper and Daisy; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents, Clarence and Alberta; a brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Cheryl Dowty; his nephew “Lil’ Ed” Dowty; his parents-in-law, Gordon and Glendora Dimmitt; and a brother-in-law, Mike Dimmitt.

A Celebration of Life service for David and his wife, Kathy, will be planned at a later date.

David has been cremated. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.