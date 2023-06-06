David M. Stevens, 89

ORD — David M. Stevens, 89, of Ord, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Bickford Assisted Living Center in Lincoln.

Mr. Stevens’ wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 202, at Ord Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Roger Stevens will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.

Memorials are suggested to the VFW to be designated to the cemetery military flag fund or to the family for later designation.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

David Merrill Stevens was born July 31, 1933, the second of four sons, to Jason and Esther (Carothers) Stevens at Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. David was raised in Beaver Crossing; the family lived on an acreage where they grew produce for their truck garden business. The family produce is carried on today by their son, Daryl, on this family acreage.

Dave attended school in Beaver Crossing and graduated from high school in 1950. During high school and after graduating, David worked in Beaver Crossing delivering produce and goods. He was drafted in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until 1956.

When David returned from the service, he drove semi-trucks. He was proud of the fact that he had been in every state west and several east of the Mississippi River. He met his wife, Alice Urbanovsky, on a blind date at the PlaMor Ballroom (set up by Alice’s co-worker who was dating Dave’s older brother, Duane). David and Alice were married on September 9, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Ord, and lived in Lincoln.

After the birth of their first son in 1958, Dave decided to make a career change which would allow him to spend more time with his family. They moved to Ord, to the Urbanovsky family farm, on Haskell Creek Road. As the family grew, adding two daughters and another son; the farming operation also grew, adding dairy cows.

When their crops got hailed out the second year, David went to work shelling corn. Through the years he had several jobs in addition to farming. He worked for the ASCS Office, drove a milk truck, worked for a hay grinding company and drove a semi-truck.

Dave joked that farming was his hobby. His love of farming continued after his retirement. After moving off the farm, he continued to help their son, Byron, put up hay for years after David and Alice sold their farm to him and lived in town.

Dave was a lifetime member and very active in VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Unit 38 organizations. He enjoyed volunteering in the color guard, marching in parades, and helping manage the Veterans Club. David received the honor of Veteran of the Year for all his contributions supporting the community through his acts of service. He served as VFW Commander and held other offices in both organizations through the years.

He enjoyed gardening (planting acres of sweet corn to share with family and friends every year), reading, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, playing pool and sudoku puzzles.

He truly enjoyed family time, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren visiting always brought smiles and laughter. When Dave’s brother Don’s family, the “Okie” Stevens’, made their annual trip to come visit was always a highlight! The same for when brother Dan’s family came from Wisconsin.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Alice Stevens of Lincoln; two sons and daughters-in law, Daryl and Lisa of Beaver Crossing and Byron and Shelly of Oakdale, California.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Jeff Kidder and Joann Kubik, all of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-laws; and a former daughter-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jason Stevens; his mother, Esther Stevens Stoural; father-in law and mother-in law, Josef and Stepanka Urbanovsky; a grandson, Riley Kubik; a great-granddaughter, Adalyn Aranda; brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane and Ruby Stevens and Donald and Marlene “Kay” Stevens; brother-in law and sister-in law, Joe and Janie Urbanovsky; and brother-in law, Bill Janda.