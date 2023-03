David L. Muir, 69

David L. Muir, 69, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at All Faiths Funeral Home with Dan Naranjo officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Naponee Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

