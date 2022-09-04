Dawn Dowhy

ST. PAUL — Dawn Opal Dowhy was born July 9, 1981, in York and passed away Aug, 25, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

A Celebration of Dawn's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the chapel at Grand Island E-Free Church located at 2609 S. Blaine St. in Grand Island. Pastor Dan Brenton will be officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Greeley Cemetery in Greeley. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway¬-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

School attendance varied between Kansas and Nebraska where Dawn graduated from Ord Public Schools in 1999. She then attended Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago where she received her bachelor's degree in Architectural Design. Dawn was very creative and had an eye for detail which landed her some very rewarding positions in the architectural field. To follow in her parents' footsteps, she later advanced in the hospitality industry with hotel management positions in York and Lincoln. She recently relocated to St. Paul to be closer to family and was employed at Matelyn Retirement Community as a dietary cook where she was able to share her love of cooking with the residents and staff.

Dawn's trusting, caring and generous personality left a lasting impression on all those she crossed paths with. She gave without expectation, was as constant as the sunrise, moon and stars. She was very clever and witty (in her own unique way), could be stubborn and feisty at times, and most of all was a very kind and beautiful person!

She was a true blessing to all those around her and will be forever missed.

Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Madison Rankin of Tulsa, Okla., and Brooklyn Lawson of Exeter; parents, Lorne Dowhy of York and Paula (Mike) Bosak of St. Paul; sister, Robin Williams of St. Paul; brother, Logan (Jordan) Dowhy of Kearney; nieces and nephew, Leigha Williams, Morgan Dowhy, Rivie Dowhy and Bronx Dowhy; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Margaret Dowhy of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Matelyn and Ramona Harris of Greeley; and cousin, Derek Dugan of Greeley.

