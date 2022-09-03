 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawn Dowhy

Dawn Dowhy, 41

ST. PAUL — Dawn Opal Dowhy was born July 9, 1981, in York and passed away Aug. 25, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

A Celebration of Dawn's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the chapel at Grand Island E-Free Church located at 2609 S. Blaine St. in Grand Island. Pastor Dan Brenton will be officiating. A private family burial will be held in the Greeley Cemetery in Greeley.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com

More details will follow.

