Dean Boldt, 68

PARKVILLE, Mo. - Dean Boldt, 68, Parkville, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Visitation at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 at Meyers Northland Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow. Condolences are available at meyersfuneralchapel.com Final arr entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel Parkville, MO.

Dean was born Nov. 22, 1953, to Charles and Elaine (Roby) Boldt in Grand Island.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Boldt; two sons, Brock Boldt (Hannah) and Jeremiah Boldt (Catherine); six grandchildren, Rose, Bianca, Xavier, Roman, Evelyn and Felicity; two sisters, Val Jean Berney (Roger) and Carol Harrie (Robert).

He was preceded in death by both parents.