KEARNEY — Robert Dean Peterson, 89, of Kearney formerly of Ericson passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice for later designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.