Deanna 'Dee' Loomis

Deanna “Dee” Kay Loomis, 60, of Boelus, NE, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home.

Service and celebration of Dee's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To honor Dee's wishes, cremation was chosen. Burial of ashes will follow the service in Souleville Cemetery.

Dee was born July 30, 1962, in Grand Island, the daughter of Leo and Judy (Billington) Simons. She grew up and received her education in Grand Island. On March 20, 1987, Dee married Russell A. Loomis. Following their marriage, they lived in Grand Island before moving to their home in Boelus.

An extremely hard worker, she was a waitress, worked various service positions, prior to falling ill, Dee worked as a cook at Good Samaritan Society in both Wood River and Grand Island.

Feisty and a bit sarcastic, her favorite saying was, “Just another day in paradise!”

Dee's favorite pastimes were crafting and flowers; and she loved her fur babies.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Russell; father, Leo Simons; brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Teresa Simons; sisters, Angela Bromwich and Sara Layman; and nephews and nieces Matt Simons, Devin Simons, Cody Bromwich, Nathaniel Layman, Audri (Ryan) Hanousek, Miranda (Brian) Bruce and Drake Layman.

She is also survived by brothers-in-law and their families, Rohne (Betty) Loomis, Raymond (Connie) Loomis, Jeremy Loomis, Jon Michael (Jennifer) Loomis and sister-in-law and her family, Jennifer (Lucas) Stewart; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Simons, and Russell's parents Howard and Hazel Loomis.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.