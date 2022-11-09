Deanna Klintworth, 84

KEARNEY — Deanna Klintworth, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Marquette and Wolbach, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to an animal shelter of choice.

Deanna was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Grand Island the daughter of Ernest and Marian (Roach) Dahlke. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Louis Klintworth in 1976. They farmed near Wolbach. Following their retirement from farming they moved to Marquette. Deanna was a member of the Platt Duestche Ladies and belonged to Quilting Guilds.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Edward Saeger of Kearney; and her siblings, Gary Dahlke of Kansas City, Mo., Nancy (Ken) Shultz of Doniphan, Sandy (Jerry) Higgins of Baldwin City, Kan., Connie (Doug) Kruse of Carey, N.C., Marilyn (Bernie) Ziller of Tracy, Calif., and Robin (Bruno) Burgess of Olathe, Kan. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis who died on Nov. 26, 2020; and sister-in-law, Verlee Dahlke.