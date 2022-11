Deanna Klintworth, 84

KEARNEY — Deanna Klintworth, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Marquette and Wolbach, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. More details will appear later.