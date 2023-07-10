Deanna L. Meedel, 73

GRAND ISLAND — Deanna L. Meedel, 73, of Grand Island, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St Pauls Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Pauls Lutheran Church or the Morrison Cancer Center.

Deanna was born on June 26, 1950, in Grand Island, to Wallace and Donna (Opp) Wrage. She grew up on a farm south of Alda and attended country school. In 1968, she graduated from Wood River High School and then graduated from Patricia Stevens Fashion and Business College in Omaha.

On August 14, 1971, Deanna was united in marriage to Edward E. Meedel at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she worked her one and only job at the Nebraska Veterans Home for 47 years. She loved the veterans and cared about their health and welfare. She retired in 2016.

Deanna was a lifelong member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church and was involved in a women’s circle, choir, and handbells. She was also a member of the Chapter CK of PEO in Grand Island.

Deanna enjoyed gardening, reading, needlework, playing cards, and traveling both throughout the United States and overseas. She loved spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren. She was always willing to help others and put other’s needs before her own.

Survivors include her husband, Edward E. Meedel of Grand Island; her children, Christopher (Teresa) Meedel of Round Hill, Virginia, Sarah (William) Coddington of Urbandale, Iowa, and Jared (Amber) Meedel of Peoria, Arizona; her grandchildren: Abby, Ella and Chase Meedel, Thomas and James Coddington, and Rhett, Wesley and Autumn Meedel; a sister, Debra (Wrage) Kittleson; and brothers- and sisters-in-law: Robert (Candace) Campbell, Thomas Meedel (Jane Loescher), and Reid Kittelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents her stepfather, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.