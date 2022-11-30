Deanna Lockwood, 83

CORONATION, Alberta — Former Grand Island resident, Deanna C. Lockwood died on Oct. 19, 2022, at Coronation Hospital and Care Centre in Coronation, Alberta.

The Prairie Tabernacle held a memorial service in Three Hills, Alberta, on Nov. 12. Graveside services will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Grand Island at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 10.

She was born in Holdrege on May 10, 1939, to Herbert and Goldie (Lundvall) Lockwood, and she graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1957. After attending Trinity Christian College in Illinois for a year, she transferred to Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, graduating in 1963. She became a Prairie staff member until she retired in 2015. During her tenure, she worked in the mail department, taught piano, music theory, and accordion, and then became the music department and library secretary.

She edited Three Hills's community history, A Town on the Move, vols. I and II. She also served on the Prairie Heritage Museum Committee for many years. She returned to Nebraska regularly until her health no longer allowed.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Roxie (Eric) Yonkey of Goodland, Kan., Kevin (Stefaney) Lockwood, Foxworth, Miss., Rachelle Whited of Albion, Steven (Tina) Whited of Grand Island, Susan (Corey Quigley) Johnson of Blair, and Scott (Jennifer) Whited of Albion; their children, grandchildren, and her many friends.

Her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene J. and Mary Lockwood, sister and brother-in-law, Sharon A. and Roger L. Whited all preceded her in death.

Memorials should go to Prairie's Joan Chapman Memorial Scholarship Fund at prairie.eduonate. Heartland Funeral Services of Olds, Alberta, handled arrangements.