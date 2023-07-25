DeAnna Rae Glause

GRAND ISLAND — DeAnna Rae Glause, 84, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark Road.

A private extended family memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the church with Pastor Andy Springer officiating. Inurnment will take place in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

DeAnna was born October 26, 1938, to Carl and Evelyn (Curtis) Wilson in Aurora, Nebraska.

DeAnna attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated in 1957. She worked for Montgomery Ward, then for Schwesers’ downtown store until she was married.

On November 1, 1959, she was united in marriage to Melvin Glause. She worked with Mel farming on a Grade A dairy and grain operation southwest of Worms.

In 1986 DeAnna and Mel began spending summers in Estes Park, Colorado. She worked at North Park Lodge and later managed it in the 90s until she and Mel built their home there in 1995.

She loved her family dearly. She liked spending time in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Estes Park. She enjoyed cake decorating, ceramics, painting — which much of was on metal — writing poetry and volunteering. She was most proud of her poetry written for her kids, grandkids and military veterans.

She enjoyed studying WWII and Civil War history, as well as the history of the early American West. She was especially interested in the life of Americas most decorated soldier, Audie L. Murphy, and collected much memorabilia about him. She also loved animals, especially horses and dogs.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Linda) Glause and Karen (Tom) Carruth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mandee and Patrick Shupe and their children, Dylen and Bella; Trevor and Amanda Carruth; Bryce and Michelle Carruth and their children, Alexa, Kenzie and Jackson; Nicholas and Ashley Glause and their children, Colton and Adalee; Kristin and Andrew Trenhaile and their children, Emery and Layla; and Mitchell Glause; a sister, Roberta Marler; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, Carl and Evelyn Wilson; a brother, William (Betty) Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Marler.