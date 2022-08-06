Deborah Simpson, 69

Deborah ‘Debbie' Simpson, 69, of Omaha, died on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Debbie was born on August 19, 1956, in Ord, the daughter of Alice (Swanek) and Bill Ptacnik. She was raised and attended school in Grand Island, graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1970. Debbie married Bill Simpson on Oct. 7, 1972.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Bill Simpson, of Omaha; a son, Steve of Raleigh-Durham, N.C; a daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Dan Dewsnap of Lexington Ky., two granddaughters, Madaline and Anna Belle; and a sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Ptacnik) and David Rehovsky of Grand Island. She is also survived by extended family and friends.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Bill Ptacnik; and a new bornnfant daughter.

Deborah's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff of ICU, Methodist Hospital, Omaha for their compassionate care and support.