Deborah 'Debi' Pieper

Deborah Pieper, 68

Deborah K. (Dingwerth) Pieper, 68 of Grand Island, died Jan. 8, 2023, at UNMC Omaha surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating. Casual, Husker or Royals attire is requested. Burial will be at a later date at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Live On Nebraska - www.liveonnebraska.org; 3867 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 or to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Debi was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Grand Island to Edward and Shirley (McGuire) Dingwerth. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1972.

Debi worked for Red Rooster after high school where she met her future husband, Jerome (Jerry) Pieper. The two were wed on March 26, 1988, in Grand Island at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

After Red Rooster was sold, Debi worked for various places that included: Skagway, Bullet Weights, the Platt Duetsche, Hy-Vee and in October 2022 she retired from Central Community College.

In May 2010, Debi was the recipient of a life-saving liver. Debi lived life to the fullest with that gift and continued to stay in touch with the donor's family.

Debi was a member of the USBC and BPW. In the mid-80s, Debi was named the Grand Chairman of the Harvest of Harmony for her work with the parade which included bringing in the University of Nebraska band.

Her hobbies included bowling, going to national bowling tournaments, watching her grandsons bowl. Debi also enjoyed Husker football and volleyball, attending Kansas City Royals baseball games with her husband and grandsons and watching the game show network.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry; son, Chad (Yolanda) and their sons, Owen and Carston all of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Dave (Kathy) Pieper; sister-in-law, Donna Dingwerth; aunt, Eileen Dingwerth all of Grand Island; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Debi was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Dingwerth.